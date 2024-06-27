Rouble 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Сondition UNC (19) AU (39) XF (74) VF (73) F (4) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (8) AU55 (4) AU53 (4) AU50 (5) XF45 (4) XF40 (10) VF35 (9) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) F12 (1) DETAILS (2) Service ННР (7) PCGS (7) NGC (14)

