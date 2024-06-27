Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 1075 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1568 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
