Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1809 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1809 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (225) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1809 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 24,000. Bidding took place January 11, 2024.

Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1148 $
Price in auction currency 1075 EUR
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1568 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ МК at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

