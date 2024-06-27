Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (31) XF (59) VF (52) F (5) AG (1) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (8) AU50 (4) XF45 (6) XF40 (8) VF35 (7) VF30 (6) VF25 (4) VF20 (2) F15 (2) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (10) ННР (5) PCGS (2)

