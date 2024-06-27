Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,177,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1809
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
