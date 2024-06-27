Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,177,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (172) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1809 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 647 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 22,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
963 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
372 $
Price in auction currency 34555 RUB
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition AG
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1809 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

