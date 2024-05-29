Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1808 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1808 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1808 СПБ МК - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1808 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (47)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • AURORA (22)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSTORE (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (19)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (3)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (10)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (18)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (16)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (26)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (6)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Numedux (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (10)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RND (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (5)
  • WCN (3)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
3257 $
Price in auction currency 3001 EUR
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date March 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Russian Heritage - December 24, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1808 СПБ МК at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search