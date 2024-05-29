Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1808 СПБ МК (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (289) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1808 with mark СПБ МК. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 423 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 32,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
337 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
123 ... 14
