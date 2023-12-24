Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Small eagle and bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small eagle and bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

