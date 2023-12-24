Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Small eagle and bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small eagle and bow

Obverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Small eagle and bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Small eagle and bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 533,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small eagle and bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (12)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Künker (9)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - January 30, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - May 23, 2020
Seller Empire
Date May 23, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Numimarket - April 20, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date April 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

