Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Small eagle and bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 533,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small eagle and bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU53
Selling price
2190 $
Price in auction currency 195000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 30, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
