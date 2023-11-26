Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Small eagle, big bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small eagle, big bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (5) VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3)