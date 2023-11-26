Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Small eagle, big bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Small eagle, big bow

Obverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Small eagle, big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Small eagle, big bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 533,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Small eagle, big bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1074 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 17,000. Bidding took place January 4, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
1971 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 504 USD
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - September 30, 2016
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - June 21, 2016
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction CNG - January 4, 2009
Seller CNG
Date January 4, 2009
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

