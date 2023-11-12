Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Big eagle, small bow (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Big eagle, small bow
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 533,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Big eagle, small bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
