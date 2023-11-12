Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Big eagle, small bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Big eagle, small bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

