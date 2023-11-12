Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Big eagle, small bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Big eagle, small bow

Obverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Big eagle, small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Big eagle, small bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 533,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Big eagle, small bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 676 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 22,000. Bidding took place February 6, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1085 $
Price in auction currency 100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1842 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

