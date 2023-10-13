Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Big eagle and bow (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Big eagle and bow
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 533,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Big eagle and bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2018.
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
15748 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
