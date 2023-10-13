Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Big eagle and bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Big eagle and bow

Obverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Big eagle and bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ Big eagle and bow - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 533,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Big eagle and bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2018.

Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rapp - November 15, 2023
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
15748 $
Price in auction currency 14000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS66
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSNET - March 27, 2022
Seller COINSNET
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - November 4, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date November 4, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction WAG - March 15, 2020
Seller WAG
Date March 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Empire - December 28, 2019
Seller Empire
Date December 28, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - December 14, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2018
Condition MS66
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search