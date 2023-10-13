Rouble 1807 СПБ ФГ. Big eagle and bow (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1807 with mark СПБ ФГ. Big eagle and bow. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 70,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2018.

