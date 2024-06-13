Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,020,053

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (25)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • AURORA (14)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (6)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (11)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (11)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (21)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (8)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • RND (8)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (5)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (3)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2695 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1805 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1805 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search