Rouble 1805 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,020,053
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1805 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 16,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
2695 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 1000 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
