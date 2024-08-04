Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,355,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (481) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
- Alexander (53)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auctiones (2)
- AURORA (31)
- BAC (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (2)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (19)
- Eretz Auctions (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gemini (1)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (18)
- Grün (5)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (16)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Höhn (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (29)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (21)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (41)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (8)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (20)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (40)
- Rauch (4)
- RND (18)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (20)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (19)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Spink (3)
- Teutoburger (3)
- UBS (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (8)
- WCN (10)
- Westfälische (2)
- Знак (2)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search