Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,355,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (481) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1804 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 1,900,000. Bidding took place June 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Naumann - August 4, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date August 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 115000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
406 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 16, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU55 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition VG8
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1804 СПБ ФГ at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1804 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

