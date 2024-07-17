Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1803 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 28, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSNET - December 5, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction RND - October 27, 2021
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

