Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1803 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
714 $
Price in auction currency 550 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
905 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 5, 2021
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
