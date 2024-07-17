Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1803 with mark СПБ ФГ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 715 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 11,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2022.

