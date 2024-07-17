Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,429,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1803
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
8429 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
