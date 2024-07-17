Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,429,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint St. Petersburg (Bankovsky)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (217) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1803 with mark СПБ АИ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the St. Petersburg (Bankovsky) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 432 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 35,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2011.

Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
415 $
Price in auction currency 320 GBP
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU55 CPRC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
8429 $
Price in auction currency 750000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS64 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Baldwin's - March 7, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ АИ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1803 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

