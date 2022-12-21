Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 32223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS61 (2) AU55 (1) SP65 (1) RD (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1)