Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 32223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search