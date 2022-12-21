Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I. The record price belongs to the lot 32223 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
325 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
533 $
Price in auction currency 31000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 23, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 23, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

