Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 . Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34526 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 5, 2019.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)