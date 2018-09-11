Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 . Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32224 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.
