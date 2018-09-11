Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 24 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 . Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32224 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,020. Bidding took place September 6, 2018.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition SP64 RD PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

