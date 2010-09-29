Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)