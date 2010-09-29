Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Obverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" Diagonally reeded edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 55,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
57842 $
Price in auction currency 55000 CHF
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Small Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1811 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denga (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search