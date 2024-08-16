Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 555 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

