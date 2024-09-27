Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Big Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Big Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search