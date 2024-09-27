Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,41 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Big Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Big Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

