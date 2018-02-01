Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,41 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1811 "Big Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 103 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 34,000. Bidding took place March 20, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Alexander (2)
- Künker (2)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
19925 $
Price in auction currency 16000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS60
Selling price
34000 $
Price in auction currency 34000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date January 23, 2009
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
