Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
