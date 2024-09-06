Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
900 $
Price in auction currency 900 USD
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1009 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

