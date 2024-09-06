Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 12 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) BN (3) Service NGC (3)