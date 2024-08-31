Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 44 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 126,642. Bidding took place April 21, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Imperial Coin (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1802 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

