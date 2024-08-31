Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 126,642. Bidding took place April 21, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1)