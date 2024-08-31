Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 5 Kopeks 1802 with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 189 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 126,642. Bidding took place April 21, 2020.
