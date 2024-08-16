Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Eagle on the front side" with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
