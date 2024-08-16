Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Eagle on the front side" with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (2)