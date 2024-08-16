Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side". Plain edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" Plain edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Eagle on the front side" with mark ЕМ. Plain edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 408 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 11,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

  • AURORA (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
812 $
Price in auction currency 800 CHF
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
