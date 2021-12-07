Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

