Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
6206 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
