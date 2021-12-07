Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 141 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 400,000. Bidding took place March 15, 2013.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 17, 2021
Seller Empire
Date September 17, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
6206 $
Price in auction currency 450000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
7500 $
Price in auction currency 7500 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 21, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date June 21, 2019
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 4, 2016
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Empire - March 15, 2013
Seller Empire
Date March 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS63 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 23, 2011
Seller Alexander
Date September 23, 2011
Condition AU58 PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Goldberg - February 24, 2003
Seller Goldberg
Date February 24, 2003
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

