Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37 - 40 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Renaissance Auctions LLC (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
17400 $
Price in auction currency 17400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 8, 2018
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
48000 $
Price in auction currency 48000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
