Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 130,000. Bidding took place October 24, 2016.

