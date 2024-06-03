Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Eagle on the front side" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1486 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
