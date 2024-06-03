Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side". Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" Diagonally reeded edge Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1802
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1802 "Eagle on the front side" with mark ЕМ. Diagonally reeded edge. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 414 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 13, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1486 $
Price in auction currency 110000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition MS64 RB
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition PF66 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1802 ЕМ "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1802 "Eagle on the front side", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

