Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,65 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1811
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1238 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 32,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Small Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
