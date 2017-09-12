Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2018
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
8094 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - September 12, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2015
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Künker - September 29, 2010
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Small Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

