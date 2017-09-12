Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.

