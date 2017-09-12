Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Small Eagle". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Plain edge
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 "Small Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8330 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 24,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2010.
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2018
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
8094 $
Price in auction currency 6500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 12, 2017
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
10200 $
Price in auction currency 10200 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2010
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
