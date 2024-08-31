Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Diagonally reeded edge

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Big Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

