Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,65 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1811 "Big Eagle" with mark ЕМ ИФ. Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 3,250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 2 Kopeks 1811 ЕМ ИФ "Big Eagle" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1811 "Big Eagle", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

