Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Dotted edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Dotted edge

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform" Dotted edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform" Dotted edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Dotted edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Künker - January 27, 2011
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
205644 $
Price in auction currency 150000 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

