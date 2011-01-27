Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Dotted edge (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Dotted edge
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 37,5 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Dotted edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.
Сondition
- Künker (2)
- Künker (2)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
