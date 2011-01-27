Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Dotted edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Dotted edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1389 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place January 27, 2011.

Сondition XF (2)