Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 615. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

