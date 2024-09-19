Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Plain edge (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Plain edge

Obverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform" Plain edge - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern 2 Kopeks 1810 "Portrait in military uniform". Plain edge. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 477 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 615. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
