Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble no date (1807) СПБ "Portrait in military uniform". With a wreath. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: With a wreath. Restrike
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search