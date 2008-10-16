Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". With a wreath. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: With a wreath. Restrike

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch Giessener Münzhandlung

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year no date (1807)
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". With a wreath. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8477 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2008
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

