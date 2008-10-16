Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". With a wreath. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". With a wreath. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8477 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 40,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Сondition AU (1)