Pattern Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1802 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Seller Heritage
Date May 30, 2008
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
43125 $
Price in auction currency 43125 USD
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
470 ℳ︁
Price in auction currency 470 Mark
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1802 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
