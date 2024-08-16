Pattern Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1802 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52647 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 43,125. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

