Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

