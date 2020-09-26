Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
57909 $
Price in auction currency 4500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS60 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Empire - September 16, 2011
Seller Empire
Date September 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

