Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1801) "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 135,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

