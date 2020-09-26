Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Superior Galleries

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year no date (1801)
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1801) "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 135,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.

Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
59196 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 RUB
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
