Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year no date (1801)
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1801) "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 135,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (2)
- Alexander (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
59196 $
Price in auction currency 4600000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
60000 $
Price in auction currency 60000 USD
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2014
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search