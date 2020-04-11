Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AI. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
61000 $
Price in auction currency 61000 USD
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
128542 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 9, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 9, 2005
Seller Alexander
Date September 9, 2005
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

