Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AI. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
61000 $
Price in auction currency 61000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
128542 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 9, 2007
Condition XF
Selling price
