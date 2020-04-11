Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ AI. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 614 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 120,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) Service RNGA (1)