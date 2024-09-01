Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 22,64 g
  • Pure silver (0,6318 oz) 19,6515 g
  • Diameter 37,5 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

