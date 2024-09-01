Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1)