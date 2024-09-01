Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Eagle on the front side", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
