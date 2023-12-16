Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait". Date on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Date on the back side. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" Date on the back side Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" Date on the back side Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait". Date on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
33221 $
Price in auction currency 2000000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
30000 $
Price in auction currency 30000 USD
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 15, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2017
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 8, 2015
Seller New York Sale
Date January 8, 2015
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2013
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Renaissance Auctions LLC - August 13, 2000
Ex. Renaissance Collection collection
Seller Renaissance Auctions LLC
Date August 13, 2000
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

