Pattern Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait". Date on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1810 "Medal portrait". Date on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 426 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 57,500. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (12) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) PF64 (1) PF62 (1) PL (6) Service RNGA (4) NGC (2) Other filters Coins from collections (2)