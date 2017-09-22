Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait". Eagle on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Eagle on the back side. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait" Eagle on the back side Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait" Eagle on the back side Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1808 "Medal portrait" with mark МК. Eagle on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 162,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

Russia Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
162500 $
Price in auction currency 162500 USD
Russia Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
120744 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1808 "Medal portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

