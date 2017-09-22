Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait". Eagle on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Eagle on the back side. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1808
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1808 "Medal portrait" with mark МК. Eagle on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 162,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition MS61 PL
Selling price
162500 $
Price in auction currency 162500 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
120744 $
Price in auction currency 120000 CHF
