Pattern Rouble 1808 МК "Medal portrait". Eagle on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1808 "Medal portrait" with mark МК. Eagle on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 119 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 162,500. Bidding took place September 22, 2017.

