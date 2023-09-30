Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait". Inscription on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait". Inscription on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU53 (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)