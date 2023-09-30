Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait". Inscription on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Inscription on the back side. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year no date (1808)
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait". Inscription on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33673 $
Price in auction currency 3300000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
19681 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1808 "Medal portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search