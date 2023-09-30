Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait". Inscription on the back side. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Inscription on the back side. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" Inscription on the back side Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" Inscription on the back side Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year no date (1808)
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait". Inscription on the back side. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 75 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 3,300,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
33673 $
Price in auction currency 3300000 RUB
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition AU53 RNGA
Selling price
19681 $
Price in auction currency 1400000 RUB
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble no date (1808) "Medal portrait" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1808 "Medal portrait", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1808 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search