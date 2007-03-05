Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". Without a wreath. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Without a wreath. Restrike
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year no date (1807)
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". Without a wreath. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search