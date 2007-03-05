Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". Without a wreath. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Without a wreath. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" Without a wreath Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" Without a wreath Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year no date (1807)
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform". Without a wreath. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4402 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 20,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2007.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
Russia Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2007
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
26277 $
Price in auction currency 20000 EUR
Russia Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia Rouble no date (1807) "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1807 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search