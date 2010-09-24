Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1807 ФГ "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" with mark ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.
- Alexander (1)
For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
