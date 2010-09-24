Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1807 ФГ "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1807 ФГ "Portrait in military uniform" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1807 ФГ "Portrait in military uniform" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" with mark ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
Russia Rouble 1807 ФГ "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1807 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble
