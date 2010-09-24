Pattern Rouble 1807 ФГ "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" with mark ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) Condition (slab) PF64 (1)