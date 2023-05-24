Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Circular inscription. Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" Circular inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" Circular inscription Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (26) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (8)
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
72756 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - May 24, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
106038 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - June 30, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 30, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition XF45 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 9, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 22, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Empire - October 4, 2013
Seller Empire
Date October 4, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1807 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search