Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Circular inscription. Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
72756 $
Price in auction currency 65000 CHF
Seller Alexander
Date May 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
106038 $
Price in auction currency 8500000 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 9, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2018
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
