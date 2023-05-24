Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1807 "Portrait in military uniform". Circular inscription. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 419 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (10) AU (12) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (2) AU55 (10) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PL (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (1)

