Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1803
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1803 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess & Bank Leu (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • WCN (3)
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2004
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2004
Condition XF
Selling price
2666 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller WCN
Date October 27, 2001
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller WCN
Date November 6, 1999
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 27, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Russia Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame" (Pattern) at auction Adolph Hess & Bank Leu - November 6, 1968
Ex. Söderman collection
Seller Adolph Hess & Bank Leu
Date November 6, 1968
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1803 "Portrait with a long neck without frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

