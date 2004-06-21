Pattern Rouble 1803 СПБ ФГ "Portrait with a long neck without frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1803 "Portrait with a long neck without frame" with mark СПБ ФГ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1060 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place June 21, 2004.

