Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1802
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1802 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
55421 $
Price in auction currency 4500000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
57909 $
Price in auction currency 4500000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
