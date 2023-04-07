Pattern Rouble 1802 СПБ АИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1802 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ АИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 60,000. Bidding took place April 21, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU53 (3) PL (4) Service RNGA (3)