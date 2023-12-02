Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1801) "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (2)