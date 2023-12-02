Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year no date (1801)
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1801) "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition SP64
Selling price
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition SP64
Selling price
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
83281 $
Price in auction currency 6600000 RUB
Russia Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
153297 $
Price in auction currency 140000 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1801 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search