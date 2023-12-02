Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble no date (1801) СПБ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year no date (1801)
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble no date (1801) "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 407 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 140,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
83281 $
Price in auction currency 6600000 RUB
