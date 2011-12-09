Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
