Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)