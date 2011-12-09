Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ AИ. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 79 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 3,000,000. Bidding took place December 9, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
53859 $
Price in auction currency 50000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AИ "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Empire - December 9, 2011
Seller Empire
Date December 9, 2011
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1801 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search