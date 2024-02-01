Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Sincona AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 37 - 41 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1801
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ AI. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (6)
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162051 $
Price in auction currency 150000 EUR
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
92857 $
Price in auction currency 9100000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame" (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

