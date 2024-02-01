Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ AI. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (7) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU53 (1) PL (2) Service RNGA (3) NGC (4)