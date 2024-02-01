Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1801 СПБ AI "Portrait with a long neck with frame". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 37 - 41 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1801
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1801 "Portrait with a long neck with frame" with mark СПБ AI. Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 631 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 150,000. Bidding took place February 1, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Künker (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (6)
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
162051 $
Price in auction currency 150000 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
92857 $
Price in auction currency 9100000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU58 RNGA
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53 PL RNGA
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS62
Selling price
