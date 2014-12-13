Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Künker (1)
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 24, 2010
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS62
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 10, 2006
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 10, 2006
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1806 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search