Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
- Edge Plain
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 125 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 55,000. Bidding took place September 24, 2010.
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
40000 $
Price in auction currency 40000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2010
Condition MS62
Selling price
55000 $
Price in auction currency 55000 USD
