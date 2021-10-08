Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS60 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) Service NGC (1)