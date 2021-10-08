Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Date "180.". Restrike

Obverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" Date "180." Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" Date "180." Restrike - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 36,8 mm

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1806
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
16709 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
20641 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Chaponnière - May 16, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 13, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - December 14, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date December 14, 2013
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - March 20, 2009
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Russia Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform" (Pattern) at auction Alexander - September 19, 2008
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2008
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1806 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search