Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Date "180.". Restrike
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 36,8 mm
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1806
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Pattern Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform". Date "180.". Restrike. This silver coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 113 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 80,000. Bidding took place September 19, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
16709 $
Price in auction currency 1200000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
20641 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller Chaponnière
Date May 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2018
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 13, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2009
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1806 "Portrait in military uniform", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search